Both DJR Mustangs were thrown out of the opening race at Symmons Plains recently after the team was found guilty of illegally modifying the skid blocks under the front bar.

Stewards agreed with Supercars Technical that the blocks had been machined, which is not allowed given they are a control part, and any wear must be organic.

In the aftermath of the controversy, Supercars has looked to tighten its rules regarding blocks by introducing a minimum depth.

Speedcafe understands teams have been told to drill what will act as depth indicators into blocks with tolerances to be introduced.

Previously there was no minimum depth for the blocks.

While this new rule will add to the policing capabilities regarding blocks, it will still only be valid for natural wear from the race track surface.

In other words, DJR would still have been penalised for modifying its blocks, even if they had been above the minimum depth.

The new rules are expected to come into effect for next month’s Perth Super440.