The WASCC, which owns and operates Wanneroo Raceway, has landed Avis to replace David Pitts in the GM role after Pitts departed in December.

Avis has extensive experience in the automotive events space, having been the GM of the Summernats car show in Canberra for eight years.

“The WA Sporting Car Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Russell Avis to the role of General Manager,” read a note to WASCC members.

“Hailing from Canberra, Russell brings more than 20 years’ experience in major event delivery across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions and has a extensive knowledge of motoring and motorsport events.

“Furthermore Russell is a keen motorsports enthusiast with significant segment exposure which has enabled him to engage with stakeholders at all levels, including government, corporate and clubs.

“Russell is excited to lead the team at the WA Sporting Car Club and wholeheartedly looks forward to an exciting future here in the west.”

The historic Wanneroo venue, known commercially as Carco.com.au Raceway, will host Supercars this year and next year.

Beyond that its Supercars future is in doubt due to plans to bring a street race to the Burswood Peninsula in 2027.