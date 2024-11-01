The Triple Eight-built Commodore ZB run by Melbourne-based Eggleston Motorsport suffered significant damage in two crashes last time out at Mount Panorama.

Allen shunted heavily at Reid Park during qualifying, limped to the finish with engine trouble aboard the repaired car in Race 1 and then crashed at the exit of The Dipper in Race 2 after steering failure.

Those misfortunes turned a 126-point series lead into a 42 point deficit, with Allen now in third place behind Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Zach Bates and Kelly Racing’s Aaron Cameron.

Featured Videos

Allen’s car was subsequently sent to the Mount Gambier workshop of James White, who has built chassis for Erebus Motorsport from the South Australian border city since 2017.

White and offsider Rob Patterson undertook over 100 hours of fabrication work on the car, which included heavy surgery to its lefthand chassis rail, rear birdcage and bodywork.

The damage was said to be almost identical to that suffered by Erebus’ 2017 Bathurst winning Commodore in the ’18 race – a car that is currently being restored at White’s workshop.

“She’s all fixed,” Allen confirmed to Speedcafe this week.

“The car went down to James White in Mount Gambier, my hometown, I spent a bit of time with him, bought him some coffees and helped him out a little bit.

“It was all done, headed back to Melbourne last Friday and straight into the paint shop over the weekend. It should be done by the end of this week.”

White, whose business effectively operates as a remote fabrication shop for Erebus, also repaired Cooper Murray’s Eggleston Commodore after its crash at the Bathurst 500 in February.

The Mount Gambier workshop’s growing reputation amid Erebus’ success in the Gen3 era is expected to see White manufacture new chassis for at least one other Supercars team in 2025.

Although the chassis are of a control specification, Erebus has placed some of its success down to White’s attention to detail and craftsmanship when manufacturing their cars.

Allen hopes White’s hometown touch and the efforts of his Eggleston team to rebuild the #1 Commodore will help him take another come-from-behind Super2 title win.

He entered last year’s Adelaide decider 33 points behind Zak Best only to snatch victory, making amends for losing the 2022 Super2 title with a crash in the finale.

Allen sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder during his recent Bathurst qualifying crash but reported no pain while driving Grove Racing’s Mustang at QR on Tuesday.

“The championship is still do-able,” he said of his Adelaide mission.

“I’ll try and do the best I can. It’s my last weekend with Eggleston Motorsport, I’m going to miss them to bits. I’ll try and have a fun an enjoyable weekend and whatever happens, happens.”