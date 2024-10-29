Allen cut his first laps behind the wheel of a Penrite Racing Mustang ahead of his graduation from the Super2 Series to the Supercars Championship with the Melbourne-based squad next year.

The 19-year-old’s day at Ipswich also included a passenger lap with Tander at the wheel, during which the five-time Bathurst 1000 winner speared through the gravel trap at Turn 3.

“I took him out and we went off at Turn 3,” Tander admitted to Speedcafe, declaring the lesson for Allen was: “Do as I say, not as I do.”

Allen is set to benefit from Tander’s mentoring next season after the 2007 Supercars champion’s recent signing of a new multi-year deal with the team.

“I know what not to do now!” Allen told Speedcafe of his lap with Tander.

“When we went past the 150-metre brake marker I thought, ‘jeez, he’s pretty deep here’. But it was alright, just a bit of fun. I’m learning a lot, he’s been great.

“I’ve known Garth for a while, we did some driver coaching over in Perth, we did a day in a Formula Ford when I was starting, so it’s good to be back working with him.

“We’re gelling quite well. I’m really looking forward to next year, the team are really great, all the guys and girls here are awesome. I couldn’t have landed in a better place.”

Grove Racing had five drivers at the ride day, with Allen joining Matt Payne, Richie Stanaway (soon to depart to PremiAir Racing), Tander and Dale Wood.

While Allen says there wasn’t a lot to be learned about the Grove car with passengers aboard, he noted the benefits of spending more time with the team.

Allen observed the team throughout the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend, an experience he described as “really cool”.

“As a driver you don’t really get to do that, just sitting in the back of the garage on the headset,” he said.

“[I was] trying not to get too involved because there’s a lot going on in the garage. But just listening, observing, writing notes has been really good. It’s just all preparation for next year now.

“We’ve got Adelaide in Super2, so that’ll be really good to drive there and try and end up on a high.

“As soon as that’s done, I’ll make the move to Melbourne and start working closely with the guys at Penrite Racing.”

Allen is third in the Super2 Series standings – 42 points behind leader Zach Bates – after a disastrous run last time out at Bathurst.