As revealed by Speedcafe last month, the category will kick-off the year with the spectacular media stunt as part of efforts to promote the upcoming Sydney 500 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Three Chevrolet Camaros and four Ford Mustangs have been tabbed to take part in the crossing that will lead into a harbourside media launch event.

Reigning champion Will Brown (Triple Eight), 2011 Bathurst winner Nick Percat (Matt Stone Racing) and Team 18 recruit Anton De Pasquale will represent the Bow Tie brand.

Brodie Kostecki (Dick Johnson Racing), Cam Waters (Tickford Racing), Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United) and Matt Payne (Grove Racing) will take part in their Mustangs.

It’s believed Supercars has also lined up special guests to be passengers in the cars, which will drive north across the bridge under police escort at approximately 8am local time.

While the nature of the bridge will make spectating difficult, Seven’s flagship Sunrise breakfast program will be crossing live to the harbourside Supercars site throughout the morning.

A helicopter and support vehicles will be on hand to capture imagery of the stunt, which will mark the first time any Supercars have tackled the famous tarmac since the launch of the Volvo S60 in 2014.

The bridge run and Sunrise extravaganza is the start of a planned media blitz from Supercars in the lead-up to the February 21-23 Sydney 500.

Seven’s Sunrise is set to broadcast live from Sydney Motorsport Park on all three mornings of the race event in what is a strong sign of interest from the category’s free-to-air partner.

Friday morning’s Sunrise coverage will include a race on pit straight between former Olympic sprinter turned TV presenter Matt Shirvington and David Reynolds’ Camaro Supercar.

The Sydney 500 is one of six events to be broadcast live on the Seven Network this year, which is the last on the current broadcast deal.

It’s set to be a big week for teams with the full field of cars on track on Wednesday for an official pre-season test.

The race meeting itself runs Friday through Sunday, before the teams return to the western Sydney circuit on the Monday for sponsor rides.