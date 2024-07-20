The Monster Energy-backed driver clocked a 1:29.842 – in doing so, becoming the only driver to go under the 1m30s bracket.

That marked an improvement of more than one second for Waters between Friday night's 90-minute practice session and qualifying.

“It looked quite nice,” Waters remarked on Fox Sports' coverage.

“Looked fast and it was fast. It was probably one of the better cars I've had around here, for sure.

“The wind is crazy at the moment. Such a strong headwind into turn one. Just changing your markers through the lap accordingly with the wind was probably the trickiest thing with my first set of tyres.

“I thought I did a pretty good job on that last set of tyres, maximising what I had. The car was really hooked up, it was really nice to drive.”

Red Bull Ampol Racing's Broc Feeney was second and 0.158s adrift in his #88 Chevrolet Camaro while his teammate and Supercars points leader Will Brown was eighth.

The #87 pilot scraped through to the top 10 shootout by improving his time to the tune of a second between runs to vault from 21st.

With Mobil1 Optus Racing's Chaz Mostert third and Nick Percat of Bendix Racing in fourth, there were four different teams represented inside the top four.

Thomas Randle (Castrol Racing) was fifth, Will Davison (Shell V-Power Racing Team) sixth, and Matt Payne (Penrite Racing) seventh, who exceeded track limits on his final lap and could not improve.

Behind eighth-placed Brown was Anton De Pasquale (Shell V-Power Racing Team) and David Reynolds (Tradie Racing) to completed the top 10.

Last year's Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki was only 18th while his Erebus Motorsport teammate Jack Le Brocq was worse off in 20th.

Kostecki's team took a big swing at the #1 SS Signs-backed Chevrolet Camaro with all four of its uprights replaced as well as the transaxle.

The session was relatively incident free. CoolDrive Racing's Aaron Love was an early exit after reportedly suffering steering trouble. He bowled a wide out of the final corner and was last.

There was also an awkward moment for PremiAir Nulon Racing duo Tim Slade and James Golding, who tripped over each mid-session.

Practice pace setter Ryan Wood was 14th for Truck Assist Mobil 1 Racing, seven tenths away from the provisional pole time.

The top 10 shootout gets underway at 4:55pm AEST with Race 15 to follow at 7:35pm AEST.

Results: Sydney SuperNight, Qualifying Race 15