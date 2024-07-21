Will Davison has claimed pole position for Race 16 of the Repco Supercars Championship with a time just 0.0007s faster than Chaz Mostert in the top 10 shootout at Sydney Motorsport Park.

It's the first pole position for the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner this season and the first for Davison in the #17 Ford Mustang in the Gen3 era.

“They're all tight margins these days,” said Davison, who provisionally qualified fourth earlier in the day.

“I'm just really proud of that one. I just haven't been nailing my shootout laps. Obviously, we wanted to be quick then but I just wanted to get the most out of myself like I did in qualifying.

“I was proud of that effort. The came in beautiful. I haven't had a pole since 2022, my first in Gen3, and I won't lie – it feels really good. The timing is really, really good for me.”

Provisional pole winner Cameron Waters could only set the fourth fastest time in the #6 Castrol Racing car, ending up 0.1193s adrift of Davison.

“It was all right,” said Waters of his lap.

“I thought I maximised it. We tried a couple of little things with the car to get a direction for the race so it definitely helped us get a direction for the race.”

Waters will start alongside Bendix Racing's Nick Percat who was the best of the Chevrolet Camaro entries with a 1:30.0328 lap in the #10 car.

Percat said he was on for a high 1m29s lap until late.

“I probably got a bit greedy at Corporate Hill,” said Percat.

“I was on for my 29.8s for most of the lap but let it go at the end.”

Davison's teammate Anton De Pasquale was fifth fastest on a 1:30.1689s in the #11 Ford Mustang.

Supercars points leader Will Brown improved one place to sixth for Red Bull Ampol Racing in the #87 entry.

Tim Slade suffered the biggest fall-off between session, dropping the #23 from second to seventh.

The PremiAir Nulon Racing driver wagged the tail of his Camaro out of Corporate Hill and wound up 0.5917s off the pace.

“Disappointing,” said Slade.

“Nowhere near our time from this morning. We've struggled to turn the green tyre on, the first lap. We could do what we wanted to suit that in qualifying but not in the top 10 shootout.”

Slade will start alongside his teammate James Golding who was eighth in the #31 sister car.

“I had a bit of a weird one coming out of the hairpin there and got locked out of a gearshift,” Golding explained.

“Didn't help us but just tried to do a tidy lap there. Pretty happy overall and good to be in the shootout.”

Truck Assist Mobil1 Racing's Ryan Wood was ninth in the #2 and David Reynolds was 10th in for the #20 Tradie Beer Racing team.

“It was heaps of fun, but not much time there,” said Reynolds.

Wood said of his lap, ‘Pretty cool to do a shootout lap here.

“It's always nice to get a flowy track by yourself. I'm a little bit disappointed about how I went yesterday, so nice to bounce back.”

