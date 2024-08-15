That's according to Tradie Beer-backed driver David Reynolds, who sits 15th in the drivers' championship heading into the final sprint weekend of the season.

A day out from on-track action getting underway, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast showers for Friday morning and afternoon with upwards of 15mm falling.

Saturday and Sunday look better, however. A shower or two could spice up Saturday while Sunday should be dry.

“Tassie's one of those rounds where it's such a short track and there's only a few corners that it can be very tight and if everything goes your way, you can be at the front and have a good weekend,” said Reynolds.

“It's been kind to me in the past. I've never won there, but I've always had pretty good results.

“The forecast looks like it's going to rain, so, we can just play it by ear and make sure that we're on the right tyre at the right time, and hope our car setup's reasonable in the wet.

“It's not a bad track in the wet, it's just that, that high-speed corner down the back can get a little bit frightening at times, – but, other than that I can't wait, it's going to be fun.”

Tasmania was the scene of the first pole position for Team 18 courtesy of Mark Winterbottom.

There were emotional scenes for team owner Charlie Schwerkolt, and the DeWalt Racing driver is eager to repeat the feat.

“It is a round that I find very challenging, but has been very rewarding,” said Winterbottom.

“I've had a lot of success in the past. One of the great memories for Team 18 was that first pole position that we got with Charlie and the team in 2019, so it does have great memories but I do know it's going to be a tough weekend.”

Winterbottom did foreshadow celebratory skids on the grass should he pull off a win.

“If I get that win, I'll rip up some lawns on the in lap and the burnout can be on the grass and we can live up to the Cub Cadet name,” he joked.

“It's going to be a big weekend and we're pumped. We need some good results.”

Supercars has one practice session on Friday from 2:20pm AEST.

Practice 2 takes place on Saturday morning from 11:05am before Qualifying at 1pm.

Race 17, which takes in 55 laps, is scheduled for 4:10pm.

Supercars repeats its Saturday format on Sunday with Practice 3 from 10:20am, Qualifying at 12:50pm, and Race 18 at 3:05pm.