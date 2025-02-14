Waters will run a refreshed Monster Energy look on his Tickford Mustang that includes more green accents against the matte black compared to last year.

The team has also brought back the green headlights to complete the evolution of what has become a classic modern Supercars livery.

“The Monster Energy Mustang has built an iconic status in Supercars, and the 2025 livery only enhances that reputation,” said Tickford CEO Simon Brookhouse.

“The increased green accents and the return of the green headlights give the car an even more aggressive and striking look. We can’t wait to see it under the lights at Sydney Motorsport Park and charging through the pack throughout the season.”

Waters welcomed the updated livery and the return of the green eyes.

“The car looks tough and I’m stoked to see the return of the iconic green eyes to the field,” he said.

“Monster Energy’s livery is iconic, and one of those catch 22s where you don’t want to ruin a good thing, but I think we have done something special this year and I can’t wait to see it out on the track, pushing for wins and that championship.”

Tickford has now unveiled both of its primary 2025 cars with Thomas Randle’s Castrol Mustang breaking cover at Bathurst last month.

The squad will also field a wildcard at the Perth, Darwin, The Bend and Bathurst 1000 events.