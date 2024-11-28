Tickford ended the year second in the teams’ championship and with both of its drivers inside the top five in the drivers’ standings.

It marked the first time Tickford achieved those feats since 2015, the year in which its then spearhead Mark Winterbottom won the drivers’ title aboard an FG X Falcon.

Fourth this season for Cam Waters came despite a slow start and marked a two-position gain on 2023, while teammate Thomas Randle rocketed up eight places to fifth.

Nash believes the squad’s season leaves it well placed to fight for the championship in 2025.

“It’s all about the one-percenters,” noted Nash of Tickford’s progress. “This year, even having three front-row qualifying lockouts…

“It’s not about the bragging rights of that, but they’re all the ducks in a row that you’ve got to start setting yourself up for to go after a championship.

“I feel with the team going back to two cars this year, we’ve been able to focus everything on that with the two drivers.

“Cam is going along very strong, but Tom stepped it right up this year and those two are working really well together.

“We’ve just got to keep the things on the rails and go into it next year and work hard.”

Waters scored four wins and a category-high seven pole positions during 2024, while Randle claimed a single pole at Symmons Plains but failed to convert.

The 28-year-old’s season-best was a second on the Saturday at the Gold Coast 500 as part of the team’s first 1-2 race finish in seven years.

Two further podiums included a hard-fought third place in the final race of the campaign at the Adelaide 500.

“I’m pretty stoked to finish on the podium and finish top-five in the championship,” said Randle.

“It’s been a really solid year for us, I’ve really enjoyed the whole year with the team and working with Cam, just the two of us.

“I think it’s been a nice, strong year for us, so looking forward to 2025.”

Supercars’ new Finals format promises to shake-up the championship race next season.

“The Finals I think is a really exciting change for our sport,” said Nash.

“Going down to the wire and having four participants out there to maybe carve themselves up in the last race will be quite exciting.”