The Supercars team raised eyebrows this evening with a short video post appearing to depict CCTV footage of a Gen3 Mustang being pushed out of its Campbellfield workshop.

“TR-28 was taken last night from our Campbellfield workshop at 4:01, 19/05/2025,” reads the accompanying post.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts please contact us as soon as possible.

“Please share this around to spread the word.”

The post is the work of the team’s creative communications department rather than the reporting of an actual crime.

It comes as the squad prepares a wildcard entry for its Super2 drivers Lochie Dalton and Rylan Gray to campaign in the upcoming Perth and Darwin events respectively.

TR-28 is the chassis set to be raced by the pair at the two events before teaming up in the car for the Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000.

The duo are set to undertake two days of testing at Winton this week under the guidance of Mark Winterbottom.

Fellow Supercars squad Team 18 posted actual CCTV footage earlier this year of its pit stop practice car being stolen from its Mount Waverley headquarters.