The program celebrates the contribution of more than 5000 volunteers across Supercars’ promoted events each year, covering roles from ticketing to scrutineering to flag marshalling.

Coates’ contribution has included gift vouchers for selected volunteers, while planning is already underway for expanded appreciation events, skill development initiatives, and recruitment campaigns through TAFEs, universities, and grassroots motorsport clubs.

Supercars GM – Commercial, Jamie Black, said the partnership with Coates would help take the volunteer program to the next level.

“Without our volunteers, we simply couldn’t go racing,” Black said. “They are the heart and soul of our events.

“With Coates on board, we can enhance the volunteer experience and encourage even more people to get involved.”

Interest in the program has already spiked, with 367 volunteers on deck at this weekend’s NTI Townsville 500 – the biggest turnout since the COVID pandemic.

Those keen to become part of the Coates Supercars Volunteers team can register their interest by emailing: [email protected].