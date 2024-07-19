The 562 square metres of land, listed by RE/MAX Excellence, is up for grabs on the chute between turn 10 and turn 11.

The listing bills itself as a Supercars fan's paradise with no rear neighbours – bar the race track itself.

The listing reads in part, “Embrace your passion for motorsport with a location that offers easy access to local tracks and events.

“This is irreplaceable real estate for the dedicated V8 Supercar enthusiast.”

The vacant land is located on Flowers Street and is just a stone's throw away from North Queensland Stadium, home to NRL team the Queensland Cowboys.

Real estate agent Sean Lubbe said there had already been interest from Supercars fans in the section.

“The seller faces a tough decision, not just on the best proposal but also on the one that promises to fully utilise the potential of this allotment,” he said.

“Most of our expressions of interest are coming from locals, with a few from interstate. While I don't play favourites, it's heartening to see such strong local enthusiasm for this project.

“A couple of the prospective buyers are indeed passionate about Supercars and motorsport.”

Expressions of interest were being accepted until July 18.

The median house price for the suburb is valued at $430,000.