The venue formerly known as Wakefield Park will welcome ASBK on October 5-6, the weekend before the Bathurst 1000.

To celebrate top-level motorsport returning to the historic venue, a special demonstration has been teed up with Supercars powerhouse Triple Eight.

The team will send two cars to the event – the ZB Holden Commodore that Broc Fenney drove to victory at 2022 Adelaide 500, the finale race of the Gen2 era, and a Gen3-spec Chevrolet Camaro.

Underpinning the demo is the involvement of Feeney, who is personally best-known for his exploits on four wheels despite his father Paul being a Superbike legend.

The younger Feeney will look to impress in there Gen2-spec car before conducting parade laps in his Gen3 car alongside his father.

“I’m super excited to announce that we’ll be heading to Goulburn for the opening of One Raceway at the ASBK round,”said Feeney Jr.

“Returning to Goulburn to do something cool for the community was an idea I’ve had since the start of the year, and with the reopening of One Raceway which holds so much history in the town, it was a perfect opportunity to get the team involved and have some fun.

“There’s going to be some really cool things happening on the day. I’ll be setting lap times in both directions of the track, we’ll have our Bathurst 1000 cars on display for fans to see, I’ll host a signing session and will also do a demonstration lap with my dad who has so much history with the Australian Superbike Championship.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun before we tackle the Mountain the following weekend just up the road in

Bathurst.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO said: “The reopening of One Raceway after a suite of upgrades is a huge shot in the arm for motorsport in Australia, and to have Red Bull Ampol Racing join us at the ASBK Championship round is going to make for a spectacular event.

“The admiration across the Supercars and Superbike paddocks between drivers, riders and teams is

huge, and we’re going to see that first-hand One Raceway with plenty of fun on-and-off-track

“And the Feeney family has a rich connection to Superbike racing in Australia via Broc’s dad,

Paul, so this event is poignant in so many ways.

“On behalf of the ASBK team, I’d like to thank Red Bull Ampol Racing for joining us at One Raceway to

launch its assault on this year’s Bathurst 1000.”

One Raceway will host the Supercars/Superbike crossover in October 5.