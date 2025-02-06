That’s the message from its global motorsport boss Mark Rushbrook, who was front and centre at the announcement of the Triple Eight deal last week.

Triple Eight’s switch, Toyota’s arrival and uncertainty around General Motors’ future in the championship leaves plenty of questions as to how the 2026 grid will look.

Ford’s line-up currently consists of Dick Johnson Racing, Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, the Blanchard Racing Team and the Toyota-bound Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Featured Videos

“We’re very happy with the team line-up that we have,” declared Rushbrook when asked if Ford will look to sign more teams.

“Especially with Walkinshaw moving to Toyota next year, certainly bringing in Triple Eight was the right move.

“We’re happy with the rest of our teams in that line up and we’re ready to go racing like that.”

Ford’s stance appears to be bad news for any of Triple Eight’s current band of customer squads interested in jumping ship from GM.

However, whether an existing Ford squad – most likely Grove Racing – makes a play for the GM homologation team role or is indeed poached by Toyota remains to be seen.

Toyota announced last year that it will contract at least one more squad to join WAU in its ranks, while a third Supra team is not being ruled out.

The uncertainty over brand affiliations throughout the paddock comes in an era where it’s never been easier to switch marques thanks to Gen3 regulations under which most parts are standardised.

Asked if it’s a priority to settle Ford’s line-up for 2026, Rushbrook added: “Of course it’s a priority.

“We certainly respect and appreciate and enjoy going racing with the existing team line-up that we have and, of course, we’ll be working to keep that line-up intact.”

Regardless of how the remaining pieces fall, Triple Eight’s return to the Ford fold after 16 years is a genuine coup for the Blue Oval and comes as part of the company’s global motorsport push.

It’s a strategy led from the very top, with its CEO Jim Farley – an amateur racer and motorsport fan –empowering Rushbrook to take the brand into every major championship around the world.

Ford’s commitment to Supercars and the uncertainty surrounding GM’s place is a reversal of history, throughout which the Blue Oval’s interest and involvement has waxed and waned.

It pulled out of Supercars as recently as 10 years ago while Ford Australia navigated the end of local manufacturing, before returning for the Gen2 Mustang program in 2019.

Rushbrook says the current motorsport programs are largely based on “brand affiliation” to help sell road-going vehicles.

“You can win with Mustang and sell a Ford Ranger on Monday. There’s definitely that connection and it’s part of why we go racing,” he said.

“Yes, it’s part of who we are, part of the DNA of the Ford Motor Company, it is the innovation tech transfer, but it’s also marketing.

“It’s that connection with customers and fans so they know who we are as a company, what our products are like, what our people are like, so they can feel even closer to the brand.”