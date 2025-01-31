Come 2026, the Banyo-based team will become the official Ford homologation squad – taking the reins from Dick Johnson Racing.

It marks a reunion of Ford and Triple Eight, who were last aligned in 2009.

“GM has had a long and highly successful partnership with Triple Eight Race Engineering,” a GM statement read.

“We share the disappointment with fans about their announcement, and the news that they will be moving to Ford in 2026.

“Eyes forward on the 2025 Supercars season – and we look forward to extending our full support to all the Chevrolet Racing Camaro teams, for another year of on track success.”

The future of GM in Supercars remains unclear with Triple Eight’s departure as the designated Chevrolet Camaro homologation team.

Triple Eight, Matt Stone Racing, Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, and PremiAir Racing currently campaign Chevrolets.