It’s a service used by millions of people worldwide every day. But not often that unwanted item is a V8 Supercar. A genuine Triple Eight-built Supercar, no less.

This recently listed VF Commodore has been gathering dust in the suburban garage of its Canberra-based owner for the best part of two years.

The listing – which is complete with the obligatory classified ad images of the car sitting in the driveway – promotes the Holden as race-ready for Super2, with a price tag of $220,000.

This machine was one of a fleet of Car of the Future Commodores built by Triple Eight Race Engineering ahead of the introduction of that ruleset in 2013.

Branded chassis 888A-031, the car was campaigned by Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport as Dean Fiore’s #88 entry throughout that year’s Supercars Championship.

It sat idle in 2014 but was raced by LDM over the following three years, including outings with Nick Percat and Tim Blanchard in 2015 and a full season with Andre Heimgartner in ’16.

A revolving door of drivers followed in 2017, with Taz Douglas, Matt Brabham (in his only Supercars starts), Cameron McConville, Aaren Russell and Alex Davison among them.

LDM subsequently ran the Commodore for Matt Chahda in Super2 in 2018 before it was sold on to Brema Group Racing and driven by Zane Morse from 2020-2022.

Its last competitive outings came in the 2023 Super2 Series in the hands of Newcastle-based Ryan Gilroy, after which it was returned to Brema Group owner Mark Siracusa.

“I was undecided on what to do with it, whether to keep it as a bit of a track day fun car, but it’s been sitting in my garage for too long so I thought I’d sell it,” Siracusa told Speedcafe.

“We tried selling it behind the scenes but the market is a bit quiet, so we thought we’d put it up there [on Marketplace] and see what happens.

“I’m not too fussed, but at the moment it’s just a $220,000 trophy sitting in my ‘man cave’ doing nothing.”

Listed by friend Lawrie Reid on Siracusa’s behalf, the car is said to have already attracted interest from potential buyers in Australia and overseas.

Click here to view the listing on Facebook Marketplace.

VF model Commodores became eligible for Super2 again this season following a decision by Supercars to cancel Super3, which had only attracted a handful of competitors last year.