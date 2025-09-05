The experienced commentator has received the nod to call Supercars Championship action on TV for the first time through an additional driver practice session.

Naulty is set to sub-in for Neil Crompton during the session, joining Mark Skaife in the booth.

It follows the long-time support category commentator’s elevation to Super2 duties for the recent round at Ipswich and the Bathurst 1000.

It’s the latest in a series of tweaks to the TV broadcast team in recent months amid intrigue over whether a bigger shake-up is looming for 2026.

There have been calls for a traditional lead caller such as the energetic Naulty to be installed as part of a refresh.

No mention of TV talent was made in Supercars’ announcement this week of new broadcast deals with partners Fox and Seven.

Supercars loses Garth Tander and Craig Lowndes from its TV team for co-driver duties at The Bend and Bathurst, although both are still expected to make cameos.

Fellow co-drivers Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom have also been part of the broadcast at recent events – the former following his appearance by handing down a lengthy report to Supercars.