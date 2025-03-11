Named The Formation Lap, the show will be hosted by Jess Yates and Neil Crompton and run in race week of each Supercars event.

Episode 1 will air on Fox Sports 505 at 8:30pm AEST, previewing this weekend’s action at Albert Park and reviewing the Sydney 500.

Sydney winner Cam Waters and the man he defeated in a thrilling Saturday night race, Broc Feeney, will both feature on the first episode.

“We are excited to be releasing The Formation Lap, starting this week,” said Supercars’ broadcast boss Nathan Prendergast.

“Our fans have a big appetite for Supercars content, and The Formation Lap is the perfect way to get fans up to speed.

“So much happens between events, and it’s important to take fans on the journey as we get ready to go racing.

“We are grateful to Fox Sports for accommodating the new show, which will bring Supercars to more audiences.”