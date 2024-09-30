The car’s Coyote V8 is fitted with a Ford GT3-spec crankshaft airfreighted from overseas amid a rapid response to a series of failures with the previous cranks at the Sandown 500.

Three crankshafts in Mustangs broke across the race and subsequent ride day, triggering alarm bells around the reliability of the Fords just weeks out from the Bathurst 1000.

An emergency investigation by Ford Performance and the Blue Oval’s Supercars engine outfit Motorsport Powertrains has resulted in the GT3 crank being ushered in for immediate use.

The first of the cranks arrived in hand luggage over the weekend, with one now fitted to BRT’s spare Snowy River Caravans Mustang that had been brought to Queensland earlier in the week.

As reported on Friday, BRT’s spare car has been selected for the testing having been in track-ready condition following a run at the Sandown ride day.

Dick Johnson Racing drivers Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale are expected to drive the BRT machine during the engine test today.

It’s unclear how many of the GT3 crankshafts will be available for Bathurst.

Triple Eight is also at Queensland Raceway today evaluating engine mapping changes following Supercars’ transient dyno testing in the United States.

Ford’s engine reliability scare compounded a focus on engines heading to Bathurst, with parity changes yet to be enacted following the testing at AVL in Detroit, Michigan.

PremiAir Racing has its two Camaros on track as the Nulon-backed team undertakes its final test of 2024, which it had elected not to utilise before Sandown.