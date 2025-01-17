Valvoline sponsored four GRM cars across the two classes last year, including that of 2023 Trans Am Series winner James Moffat, having also previously supported two S5000s.

It’s understood the association will be greatly reduced in 2025 following Valvoline’s decision to become an official partner of the Supercars Championship.

That agreement was announced last November and included significant trackside signage at the Adelaide 500.

The GRM/Valvoline partnership stretches back to 1988 and is one of the most iconic in Australian motorsport history.

Both parties have stressed that the relationship, which has included various levels of sponsorship over the years, will continue.

Speedcafe understands the new arrangement will include minor signage on GRM’s vehicles in exchange for product supply.

“Valvoline Global continues to promote motorsports around the world at all levels,” said Valvoline in a statement.

“This includes our support of Garry Rogers Motorsport for over 30 years and continued support in the 2025 season in the TransAm and TCR categories.

“We are excited to see how the team performs in the upcoming season and will be cheering them on at every turn.”

GRM plans to largely focus on its activities as a race team this year following a decision to hand back the category management rights for TCR Australia and sell its fleet of dormant S5000 machines.

The team fielded nine entries last year, including Valvoline-backed cars for Moffat and US-bound Edan Thornburrow in Trans Am, and Aaron Cameron and Ryan Casha in TCR.

GRM director Barry Rogers hopes to run a similar number of cars in 2025 and is confident Moffat will again spearhead the Trans Am line-up.

“We’re still working on all of that now,” Rogers told Speedcafe of the team’s plans, noting the Trans Am and TCR Series don’t kick off until March and April respectively.

“There’s a fair bit going on, but we’ll have pretty consistent numbers to what we’ve run the last couple of years.”

Ben Bargwanna and Jordan Cox are again expected to be part of the TCR squad, which debuted the locally-developed P51-model Peugeot at the final round of the 2024 season.

Tom Davies is believed to be continuing in a Trans Am line-up that may also include youngster Lachie Evernett.

GRM earned a reputation for fostering young talent during its stint in the Supercars Championship from 1996-2019, giving several future champion and Bathurst-winning drivers their first chance.

The team has continued that mandate during recent years in the Trans Am, TCR and S5000 classes under the ongoing encouragement of Garry Rogers, who turns 80 this year.