Bates has spent the past two seasons as part of WAU’s Foundation Academy competing in the second-tier Super2 Series.

During that time he has become a regular front-runner and heads to the Adelaide finale later this month as the points leader.

However, win or lose, Bates’ 2025 future lies outside of WAU.

Featured Videos

The second-generation racer will join Triple Eight as part of the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard program, which will see him make his main game Supercars debut.

There is an inevitability to the defection, given WAU has its current main game drivers, Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood, locked in until at least the 2026 season and likely beyond that.

Still, Stewart admits that seeing Bates sign with T8 is bittersweet.

“First and foremost, we are delighted to see Zach get an opportunity in the main game in 2025,” he said.

“He is thoroughly deserving of what’s ahead, he is a fantastic driver, but also a great kid, so we are all rapt for him.

“Of course, we are disappointed that it won’t be with us, but it’s exactly what our Foundation Academy is about, opportunity. It’s also great to see him representing a great partner of ours, Supercheap Auto.

“That’s 2025 though, we are all fully focussed on what’s ahead of him and the Walkinshaw Andretti United team in Adelaide and will be doing everything we possibly can to secure the Super2 Championship, which he currently leads.”

The WAU Foundation Academy currently competes in both the TGRA GR Cup and Super2.

While Bates’ 2025 Super2 plans are not year clear, the WAU program is expected to continue with the squad set to host its annual evaluation at Winton soon.

Campbell Logan is teamed with Bates in Super2 this year having replaced Wood after his promotion to the main game.