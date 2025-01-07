Russell passed away on December 26 just weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, aged 62.

Funeral-goers donned shirts from the Russell family’s racing exploits as they reflected on a character frequently described as being “larger than life”.

Russell is remembered for his caring nature, infectious laugh, boundless energy and dedication to his family, as well as a savvy business sense, natural flair for sales and love of motorsport.

Having grown up in New Zealand, Russell moved to Australia as an 18-year-old in 1981 and found his passion for motorsport two years later through the purchase of a go-kart.

Karts would play a major role in Russell’s life. He opened his first Go Karts Go centre in Newcastle in 1993 – the first step in a soon thriving business that continues to this day with multiple centres.

Russell raced karts and speedway and moved into national touring car racing in 1994, making four Bathurst 1000 starts and almost 50 ATCC/Supercars race appearances during the ensuing years.

He then moved to Production Cars before stepping out of the drivers’ seat to focus on the careers of sons Drew and Aaren, taking on the Super2 Series as an underfunded, privateer squad.

The team’s Supercars exploits included a Bathurst 1000 wildcard entry in 2015, before a move back to Production Cars netted the 2022 national title and a Bathurst 6 Hour podium the following year.

“He was so much more than just my dad,” said Drew, 36. “He was my boss, my best friend, my hero, my idol, my teacher and my role model.

“He stopped his racing so that I could start racing and he always wheeled and deal-ed to get us racing at levels that we couldn’t afford. But he always found a way to make it happen.

“He sacrificed so many things throughout his life to give us these opportunities and he never thought twice about it.”

Aaren, 33, who also made three further Bathurst 1000 starts with Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport and Nissan Motorsport, held back tears as he paid tribute to his father’s dedication.

“There’s probably only a select handful of people that really know the lengths and sacrifice that he went through for us to race and how hard it was financially,” he said.

“Every dollar we had went into racing. He would literally spend every cent he had for us to chase our dreams. I think that should tell you everything about that man.

“He could easily have said no, lived a comfortable life, been better off financially. But not my dad. He risked it all for us to give it a shot and for that I’m forever grateful.”

The trio last year turned their attention to the United States, teaming up for appearances in the World Racing League series aboard a Mercedes-Benz.

“I’ll never forget standing on the Bathurst podium with him or winning in America and sharing those moments over there with him,” said Drew.

“Those podiums are some of the proudest moments of my life, not only for the achievements themselves, but because I know how happy and how proud they made Dad feel.

“To me, those moments felt like Dad’s reward for everything he had sacrificed and the risks he took financially to give Aaren and I the opportunities we had in our racing lives.”

Chequered flags were waved as Wayne’s coffin was carried out of the chapel in Newcastle’s Mayfield West.

All Go Karts Go centres were today closed as a mark of respect to Wayne, the first time outside of Christmas Day in 31 years that the centres have simultaneously shut.

A statement from Wayne’s wife, Mandy, and Drew and Aaren said the business will continue in honour of its late founder.

“Wayne loved this business deeply, and he often said with a big smile, “We’ve got the best job in the world – we sell fun,” it read.

“His dedication and passion were unmatched. He poured his heart into building Go Karts Go into what it is today, alongside us, his sons Aaren and Drew.

“Anyone who met Wayne will remember his warm smile, his quick wit, and his genuine care for making every visitor’s experience unforgettable.

“This commitment to spreading happiness is part of the legacy we are honoured to continue in his name.”