The pair came to blows multiple times during the finale of the Ipswich Super440, starting with what Wood considered a forceful pass from Brown at Turn 6.

That left the Walkinshaw Andretti United star fuming, as detailed in Supercars’ post-event radio recap video.

“He just bumped and run me,” Wood protested to engineer Richard Harris. “That has to be a penalty. Put that into the stewards.”

Wood subsequently tipped Brown into a spin at Turn 3, copping a 15-second penalty for his efforts. His initial response to the incident was apologetic.

“I’m so sorry,” Wood said to Harris, knowing that a penalty would be forthcoming. “I was just in too hard. Oh my god.”

That separated the duo on track until the chequered flag, after which Brown came roaring through the field to remonstrate with the Kiwi.

Brown drove to the inside of Wood into Turn 3 and the cars made contact when the latter eventually turned in.

Wood then initiated a side-to-side clash at the exit of Turn 3. Brown reacted by flipping the bird at Wood, who began speaking as if the reigning champion could hear him.

“You do the same shit all the time mate,” Wood said as he looked over at Brown, claiming the reigning champion is a repeat offender when it comes to bump and run passes.

“You can’t just drive with your front bar. Just because you’ve got the #1 on doesn’t mean you have priority.”

Wood’s engineer Harris responded: “You know what he’s like, mate, he’s a hot head. You’re bigger than that, you’re the bigger man.

“He’s just being a peanut. He served you up as well, so…”

To which Wood responded: “100 percent he did and got what he deserved.”

Brown had a somewhat light-hearted take on the cool-down lap clash, as he reported back to engineer Andrew Edwards.

“I didn’t run into him, he turned into me,” said Brown. “I thought it was actually pretty funny.”

The drivers gave their sides of the story after returning to pit lane, while Brown later suggested he’ll settle the score with the young charger at a later date.