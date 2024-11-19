In a hilarious interview just hours after championship celebrations wrapped up, the typically high-energy driver was down a few cylinders as he faced questions from Seven presenters at 8:15am.

Asked how he was feeling, Brown chuckled, “Yeah, I’m uhh… I’ve felt better before, that’s for sure.

“It means a lot. To win the championship is amazing,” he added.

Featured Videos

“It’s what I wanted to do this year and I don’t think it’s quite sunk in just yet, but I’m sure it will over the next few weeks.

“Absolutely stoked to get the Adelaide 500 trophy yesterday and to wrap up the championship.”

Brown joked that his Supercars success might afford him some work bonuses through his family’s used car sales business.

“Yeah, Dad better give me more commission next week, that’s for sure,” Brown joked.

With the Supercars title wrapped up, Brown said he will take some time off before preparing for the 2025 season with Red Bull Ampol Racing.

I have a headache — Will Brown (@will_brown87) November 17, 2024

“I’m pretty keen to put my feet up, relax a little bit, hopefully go away over the off-season for a couple of weeks and then the full focus will be on 2025,” said Brown.

“You don’t get long. You prepare pretty much straight away for 2025, so a couple of weeks off and then I’ll be straight into it.”