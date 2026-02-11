The pair combined for the 2025 endurance campaign, finishing 24th at The Bend and ninth at Bathurst.

The Bathurst 1000 result came after running in the top five during the middle and latter stages of the race, when the rain began to fall.

The 2026 Bathurst start will be Best’s fifth in six years, having missed the 2024 running.

Best’s highest finish in the Great Race is sixth position alongside James Courtney in 2023.

It’s the first time Best returns in consecutive years alongside the same driver, having partnered Jack Le Brocq, Thomas Randle, and James Courtney prior to the 2025 campaign with Cameron.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with the team over the past year, so coming back in for the enduros feels like a natural continuation which I’m really happy about,” said Best.

“Bathurst last season showed what we are capable of when things come together and that we can fight towards the front when the opportunities are there. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do this year.”

Aaron Cameron noted the importance of pairing up for a second straight season.

“Zak fits straight in with how we operate. He knows the team, understands the demands and is easy to work with, both in and out of the car,” Cameron said.

“That familiarity is important, and I think we have a great opportunity to give the enduros a real crack this year.”

Confirmation of Best completes BRT’s Enduro Cup line-up following its recruitment of Richie Stanaway to join James Golding in its other entry.

BRT co-owner and team principal Tim Blanchard noted that Best’s prior performances at Bathurst were a key part of the re-signing.

“Zak has been consistently strong in every car he has raced over the years, and his performances at Bathurst, particularly last year in the wet, really stood out,” Blanchard said.

“He is a great character within the team, but we know that when it is time to go racing, we can rely on him to deliver.”

Best is also returning to the Super2 Series this year, driving an Anderson Motorsport Mustang with guidance from Ludo Lacroix.

The Supercars Championship Ryco Enduro Cup commences with The Bend 500 from September 11-13, followed by the Bathurst 1000 from October 8-11.