It’s been a huge week of Supercars news as both Ford and GM plot their respective futures, one with Triple Eight and one without.

GM has fought back against Triple Eight’s Ford defection by securing Jeromy Moore and Craig Lowndes, while Roland Dane appears to be deeply involved.

PremiAir Racing is closing in on the GM homologation role, while Triple Eight has named a new technical director and confirmed it’s bringing the Ford engine shop in-house.

We cover it all in detail on the latest Full Credit to the News.