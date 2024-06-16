Reports in Perth this morning confirmed news initially broken by Speedcafe that government officials and Supercars are in talks regarding a street race.

Those reports included comments from both WA premier Roger Cook and deputy premier Rita Saffioti expressing a desire to get the new street event off the ground.

Supercars has now responded itself with CEO Shane Howard saying that the Perth street race will be a “spectacular addition” to the schedule.

“Supercars is incredibly excited to receive news that a street circuit at Burswood Park is in the works for the future,” said Howard.

“The Perth street circuit event will be a spectacular addition to our championship calendar, showcasing Western Australia to a huge national and international audience.

“I want to thank premier Roger Cook and the West Australian government for their unwavering support in helping create what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable event for Perth and Supercars.”

The plan is for the street circuit to be based in Burswood Park, close to the Optus Stadium and Crown Casino precinct.

While not confirmed at this point, it would also provide an ideal marquee event to open the season.

Andre Heimgartner, the only full-time Supercars driver based in Perth, welcomed the news.

“It'd be amazing. I think for myself, a lot of my family spend a lot of time at the Crown and obviously they're big footy fans too, so I'm quite acquainted with this area,” he said.

“I've done a lot of running around [the area] and you know, when I heard that it was on the cards, I thought, well, that's quite amazing because when you spend time in this area, it's quite picturesque, it has a nice vibe, almost feels like you're on a bit of a holiday.

“So to bring a bit of the racing side to this area, I think will just be added bonus.

“The difference between a street circuit and Wanneroo is quite a lot, really. I mean, Wanneroo is a bit further out, so that's a bit restrictive.

“You'd be amongst the whole action here. We've got millions of hotels. We've got the city right there. We've got the Crown, so no doubt that the access to get here is much easier.

“There's trains, buses, all that sort of stuff. You can catch an Uber. So it opens it up and people will think, ‘why not? I'll just head there.' So it opens up a whole new crowd.”