The video is in the running to win the Best Promotional Film category at what is considered the automotive film and television industry's most prestigious event.

The awards are held in London with the winners to be announced on October 4.

Retirement Rampage was the 2023 version of Supercheap's now-famous BPO campaign which was, as the title suggests, set in a retirement village.

The video features the likes of Chaz Mostert, Molly Taylor, David Reynolds, Shane van Gisbergen, Will Brown, Brodie Kostecki and Craig Lowndes, with the majority of the cast ‘aged' significantly with make-up.

As is the general theme of the campaign, the drivers wreak havoc around the village in high-powered cars with spectacular stunts.

The video wasn't without its controversy, though, with Aussie advertising watchdog Ad Standards forcing a change after receiving a complaint that it depicted dangerous driving.

The scene in question featured David Reynolds performing donuts around then-Supercars teammate Matt Payne – although Reynolds was not actually driving the car.

The controversy only grew the legend status of the video, with it standing as the most watched of the BPO series until the latest edition was released this year.

“It's a great recognition for the Supercheap Auto Best Performing Oils campaign to be nominated for an International Motor Film Award,” said Supercheap Auto managing director Benjamin Ward.

“I am super proud of the entire team at Supercheap Auto who work on this campaign, our agency partners as well as our trade partners who make it possible – Mobil, Castrol, Penrite, Valvoline, Nulon, Ryco and K&N.

“Also a huge shoutout to all of the amazing cameos, our race teams, drivers, and ambassadors who featured in the campaign.

“We look forward to continuing to educate and entertain audiences around the importance of using the best performing oils for your vehicle.”