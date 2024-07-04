Supercheap Auto's famous Best Performing Oils campaign returns for a 10th year with the biggest production ever.

This year there are countless cameos from famous faces from motorsport and beyond – but like you've never seen them before.

From Craig Lowndes, to the majority of the current Supercars drivers to Grant Denyer and Carl Cox, it's a star-studded cast.

This time around the battleground is Lake Redline Holiday Park and the prize a camping spot right on the lake.

Watch now to see who prevails.