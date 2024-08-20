Five categories are scheduled to compete at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park on August 30-September 1, headlined by the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by HYTEK Steel Framing.

It will be a big weekend for the teams and their V8 Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers with a two-driver option and six races, two of which are enduros with pitstops involved.

Several of the regulars have already announced codrivers for the event while some, like points leader Josh Haynes, will go it alone.

Several star drivers are set to join other regulars in the series, and include Todd Hazelwood, Jordan Cox, Zach Bates and Jarrod Hughes. Hugh McAlister will make a one-off return as too Matt Mackelden.

It will be the second time that the format has been used with the first very successfully time at Hidden Valley last year.

In its first year, THF Hire Formula RX8 is a regular on the Super Series programs where the three rounds contested have produced three different winners. At Sydney Motorsport Park it was Rob Broaden, then Steve Devjak won at Morgan Park before Brock Paine triumphed at Queensland Raceway.

Boaden and Paine are equal first in the points standings with Geoff Connell next ahead of Ivan Vantagiato, Devjak, and Terry and Justin Lewis.

Another regular at the Super Series is Legend Cars Australia with their nostalgic 30's style bodywork. The scaled down racing cars with its roots on dirt speedways, can be converted to a race track configuration in around two hours.

Systematically, the cars are moving from the Yamaha four cylinder air-cooled powerplants to the smaller capacity turbocharged water-cooled three cylinder engines.

After three rounds Pro class driver Ryan Pring has a 23-point lead over Shane Tate. The latter is the leader of the Master class where rivals Robert Hogan, Brendon Hourigan and Scott Melville are next in the outright points, while Ben Goodridge is second in Pro and sixth overall. The series became more competitive after Rounds 1 and 2 winner Lachlan Ward was forced to miss the third encounter.

Round 3 of the Australian Drivers Championship for Hyper Racers joins the Super Series for the first time this year after two rounds with the Victorian Motor Racing Championships.

Reigning category champion Damon Sterling leads the 2024 series and strengthened his spot at the top of the points with three out of four wins at the most recent outing. He was beaten by Hayden Sterling in Race 3, but Sterling spun out after the start of the last. He still managed to finish second for the round and is third in the series behind Dean Crooke.

Diversity is feature of the Super TT Championship. It is basically open to any chassis car and is split into capacity classes and whether they run on slicks or treaded tyres.

Cory Gillett (Nissan S13/Chev), Myles Jones (Honda Civic) and Brent Edwards (Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo) were the top three at Round 1. Tony Saint (Mazda RX7/Chev) topped Round 2 over Gillett with Dan Natoli (Audi TTRS) third.

The three-day AASA-sanctioned event begins with three practice sessions and late afternoon TA2 qualifiers for Driver 1 and Driver 2. The other categories are scheduled for four practice sessions and four races each on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking here.