The veteran Gold Coast-based driver will debut in the Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes Series round at Mount Panorama, at the wheel of a band new addition to the category.

The matte black and green V8 Ranger was originally built by category homologation and category management team Sieders Racing. It will be prepared by Melbourne-based race team Ashley Seward Motorsport.

Taylor tested the Ranger on Wednesday and clocked up a full day at Winton Motor Raceway as he and the team became accustomed to the new machinery.

“I really enjoyed the test and I’m looking forward to Bathurst,” said Taylor.

“The Utes are an over-powered, under-tyred car. They are very heavy, so coming off the back of a few rounds of GT-style racing, that is the biggest thing that I had to adjust to.

“They are simple to drive, but when you start pushing the limits, they become challenging because you need to work out where the grip level is and how not to overstep.

“Compared to the GT cars that I’ve driven recently, everything happens a bit slower, they are much heavier, and they’ve got a decent amount of power.

“But I drive a lot of trucks on the road, so I have a good feeling for heavy vehicles!

“I’m not going there to win. I’m going there to get the best out of myself and the team. We’ve had some good testing now, so we just want to go there and have some fun.”

Taylor has had plenty of seat time this year. He has raced in a number of categories which included Fanatec GT Australia, the Porsche Micheline Sprint Challenge, Aussie Racing Cars and Touring Car Masters.

The Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes hit the track on Thursday for practice, with racing across all four days of the famous mountain race meeting.