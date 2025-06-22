Whiteline Racing’s Heinrich won the start and despite pressure from Johnson in the Russell Hancock entry, never wavered and took the race by 2.7 seconds. The round difference in the end was six points while engine failure in the Trophy Race cost Heinrich 10 and a possible overall victory.

Third in the race and for the round was Jude Bargwanna (Holden Commodore) while Andrew Fisher (Holden Torana A9X) just held off the similar cars driven by Ryan Hansford and Danny Buzadzic. Cam Tilley (Valiant Pacer) was next from Jeremy Hassell (Torana).

Then followed Scott Cameron (Camaro) who was as high as fifth until an off at Turn 1 and was then stuck in third gear. He came home ahead of the Mustangs driven by Tony Karanfilovski and Leo Tobin. Martin Risley (Mustang, broken spark plug) and Peter Burnitt (Torana, oil temperature) were retirements.

The TCM field was bolstered by local Commodore Cup cars where Ryan Robson was the winner ahead of David Ling and Shane Smith.

Duggan Family Hotels Combined Sedans

Mark Duggan finished second in the third and final race aboard his Aston Martin/Chev Sports Sedan. But he was awarded the win over first-across-the-line Scott Taylor was penalised 15 seconds.

The driver of the Porsche GT3R undercut the minimum lap time of 1:15 allowed and was relegated to fourth behind the Improved Production drivers Rod Jessop (Holden Commodore VF) and Adam Uebergang (Mazda RX3). Rachel Beers (Commodore VE) and Evan Bartlett were fifth and sixth.

The race went just six laps after a crash by Dakota Masters caused a four-lap safety car period. Excel honours went to Aleeanz Voltz over Kade Davey and Karlai Warner while Darren Jenkins won the HQ Holden battle over Peter Anderson and Lee Smith.