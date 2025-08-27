Drivers Josh Buchan and Ryan MacMillan are poised to make their first TCR starts this year at The Bend Motorsport Park in support of the Repco Supercars Championship.

After The Bend, Buchan and MacMillan will race at Inje Speedium where TCR World Tour will share the grid with the TCR Asia Series.

Buchan will miss the penultimate round of the TCR World Tour at Zhuzhou International Circuit but will be at the season-ending Macau Grand Prix at the Guia Circuit.

“With two championships in the bag, my focus this year has always been on making a big impression during the international rounds at The Bend and Macau,” said Buchan.

“While it’s unfortunate that I’ll have to miss the race in China, it’s exciting to have another shot against the World Tour drivers at Inje Speedium in South Korea, the home of Hyundai.”

MacMillan, 17, will contest four events across Australia, South Korea, China, and Macau.

It will be a whirlwind end to his season after a long-awaited graduation from historic Formula 3 machinery.

“It definitely wasn’t part of the original plan, but it is mind-blowing to think that I’ll now be making my touring car debut in a world championship. That is amazing,” said MacMillan.

“I’m really looking forward to challenge of racing against world-class drivers and learning from Josh and the awesome team at HMO Customer Racing under an intense spotlight.

“I’m excited by the pressure. It’s the best competition I can have, and a great opportunity to accelerate my career.”

This year’s TCR Australia Series has been bogged down by calendar changes and will feature just one event on home soil.

The two-round TCR Australia Series will conclude on the streets of Macau.

“It’s a shame we haven’t been able to race this year,” said Buchan.

“I’ve tested the new car recently and I’m confident we have the best machinery and the team at HMO Customer Racing to fight at the front.

“I really enjoyed the competition when the TCR World Tour last visited Australia in 2023 – at Sydney Motorsport Park and Mount Panorama – when we debuted the Hyundai i30 Sedan.

“With more experience behind the wheel of that car now, and brand-new machinery, I have some unfinished business against the best in the world.”