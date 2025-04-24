The Tufflift Racing team is back with its Audi RS 3 LMS led by Soutar.

A race winner and regular front-runner, Soutar was pipped to the title by HMO Customer Racing’s Josh Buchan.

Soutar is the second driver to commit to the shortened, four-round 2025 season after Buchan.

“I’m really excited to be coming back to TCR Australia in the Tufflift Racing Audi in 2025,” said Soutar

“We’ve had an amazing experience in the series so far; we love the racing, the cars and I’m grateful that we’ve been able to put together another opportunity to come back and go again.

“We came up short last year, despite having such a great season and leading for a long time in the series, but unfortunately we didn’t quite get there in the end.

“We’re looking to go one better in 2025, so we’ll be giving it everything to try and make that happen.”

Despite the truncated calendar, Soutar said he’s excited about what’s to come – noting the category’s first visit to One Raceway.

“It’s a compact calendar, but it’s a pretty cool one at that,” he said.

“The first two circuits are in a rural setting in One Raceway and Winton, which is going to be fantastic.

“Those two circuits don’t often get big events, so to bring TCR to those tracks in front of what will hopefully be a large rural audience is fantastic.

“Then two unprecedented, huge events I’m really looking forward to in The Bend and Macau.

“Reflecting back to 2023 to the Sydney Motorsport Park and Bathurst TCR World Tour events, they were two of the fondest memories I have in motorsport.

“Those two events were so cool and to take up against drivers I’ve watched on TV in previous TCR World Tour or the World Touring Car Championship races for years was amazing.

“I’m excited for The Bend as the 500 weekend will be incredible and Macau will be one of those bucket list tracks I’ve always wanted to race at.

“The fact TCR Australia has given me an opportunity to do that is really exciting.”

The Soutar family ran two cars in 2024 with Indonesian Glenn Nirwam part of the team.

Nirwan has elected not to return this year, opening the door for another driver to take his place in a top-flight Audi.

“The plan is to run two cars this year, like we did in 2024 with Glenn Nirwan,” said Soutar.

“Glenn’s moved to some other programs and we still have his Audi RS3 LMS TCR sitting here ready to go.

“It won two Kumho FIA TCR World Tour races with Will Brown at the wheel in Sydney and it’s a super capable car in the latest specification featuring all the upgrades.

“We’d love to put someone in the second Audi for the full-season and we’re definitely on the hunt to put someone in the car.

“There’s not many other categories that come to Australia where you can put yourself up against professional, factory drivers from Europe.

“For the drivers wanting to really test themselves against the world’s best and help us Aussies prove we’re as good as anybody, we’ve got a brilliant car ready to go for someone willing to take up the opportunity.”