The second running of the event will take place at Thoroughbred Park on January 25-26 next year.

Bowe has won both the Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hour twice, plus the Australian Touring Car Championship and many other titles. He currently competes in the Monochrome GT4 Championship in a BMW M4.

“I'm honoured to be involved with the Canberra Festival of Speed. I've been involved in the racing and car world my entire life – for me it's well beyond an obsession. Cars are my life,” said Bowe.

“There is such a strong car culture in Australia, I'm excited to be involved, be sure to bring out your race and road cars. I love the concept of the Canberra Festival of Speed; I look forward to seeing you and your cars there!”

A fan favourite, Bowe has driven more than 60 different race cars over his career in over 50 years, everything from open wheelers to sports cars, touring cars, V8 Supercars, GT3, Production Cars and in several Historic categories.

Bowe is a self-confessed lifelong petrolhead and has owned numerous iconic road cars. He will join current Supercars Championship racer and Canberra local Cameron Hill as an ambassador.

The Canberra Festival of Speed is the creation of Martin Tanti and Peter Bakavgas, the business partners behind local community group Project Supercars.

“The Project Supercars team grew up cheering for John Bowe, particularly when he was racing Ferraris, Porsches and Vipers, so we're very excited to partner with a driver and personality of his status,” said Tanti.

“This partnership really speaks to the growth Canberra Festival of Speed will experience with our second event.”

Bowe will be in attendance both days and will engage with fans and entrants alike and likely drive some of the cars on the purpose-built exhibition circuit.

Owners of motorsport, supercar, exotic and performance vehicles from around the world are invited to enter the event. It will feature an immersive audio-visual experience, exhibitors, music and a European food village.

Applications for exhibitors or sponsors are open now, and spectator tickets are also on sale, with limited Early Bird offers, at www.canberrafestivalofspeed.com.