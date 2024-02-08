Trico's partnership with the Trans Am Series is the brand's first major entry into Australian motorsport and was launched at Melbourne's Sandown Raceway which will be the venue for this weekend's opening round of the Trico Trans Am Series.

The Trico brand will feature prominently across the Trans Am Series, including the front windscreen banners of every car that competes in the series. In addition, there will be a Trico Pole Award with a cash prize of $1,000 for the fastest qualifier of each round.

“The 2024 Trico Trans Am Series is set to be the high-powered category's best yet. Motorsport fans love the cars, the noise and the close racing action that this series always delivers. We are glad to bring our world leading Original Equipment and Aftermarket brand to Trans Am in Australia,” said Asia-Pacific Sales Manager, Trico Products, Adam Rickard.

“The 2024 Trico Trans Am Series will provide the brand with an exciting and engaging marketing platform that aligns well with our trade and DIY customers across the country.”

Founded in the USA as the Tri-Continental Corporation, for over a century Trico has been in the development of the windscreen wiper. The company designs and manufactures full wiper systems, wiper blades, arms, motors and linkages, including original equipment solutions for numerous automotive brands throughout the world.

“It is always a good story when new brands choose to support motorsport, and we are proud that Trico has identified the Trans Am Series as the category in Australian motorsport that can best deliver on its objectives,” added General Manager – Commercial, Australian Racing Group's Nestora Strintzos.

“We look forward to repaying Trico's commitment by producing great Trans Am racing that motorsport fans want to see more of – trackside or live and free on the Seven Network – and providing accessibility to Trans Am that creates value for Trico's brand activation and customer engagement initiatives.”

The first six rounds of the Trico Trans Am Series will be held as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries with live and free television coverage across the Seven Network, while the final round at the VAILO Adelaide 500 will be televised on Fox Sports and Kayo.