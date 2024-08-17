Gilchrist took his second win of the season as he fended off the championship leader Targett in the Race 1 sprint. Targett hit back in Race 2, the Jim Richards Enduro encounter, to level the score. In Pro-Am there were a pair of first-time winners in Andrew Georgiadis and Eric Constantinidis.

In Race 1 polesitter Clay Osborne was slow away in the wet conditions, swamped by the field and that allowed Gilchrist to pull an early lead. There were two safety cars, the second of which was still in place when the race concluded.

Behind Gilchrist and Targett, Ayrton Hodson scored his second top three finish, ahead Jake Santalucia and Tyler Greenbury. Osborne's day saw no improvement when he had contact with Aron Shields at the hairpin which ended Shields' race and saw Osborne take a drive-through penalty.

In Pro-Am Constantinidis led until Lap 7 where he was caught out in the wet conditions. That paved the way for Georgiadis' win, the first time in his career, ahead of Jonathan Gliksten and John Papantonio.

The 45-minute Jim Richards Enduro saw Gilchrist and Targett resume their battle from the outset, paused when by a safety car to recover a stranded Jonathan Gliksten at Turn 6.

At the restart Targett launched an attack down the inside at Turn 4, only for Gilchrist to draw alongside. They were side-by-side on the back straight when a second safety car for Tyler Greenbury with steering damage at Turn 2 after contact with Hobson.

Gilchrist led back to green, only for Targett to launch another attack for the lead at Turn 6, unsuccessfully, but he made it work the next time around. Gilchrist held off Osborne for second as Caleb Sumich finished fourth after he passed Conor Somers.

In Pro-Am Constantinidis won from Pro Ben Taylor in seventh outright, with Georgiadis second in class ahead of Papantonio.