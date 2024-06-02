In their Quad Lock Mason Motorsports Trophy Truck, they led all the way and completed the course in 9:19:55.188, over 7mins faster than their nearest rivals.

“It's been hard . . . the last 12 months,” said Weel at the finish, shedding happy tears.

“Nothing too crazy, just checked up a couple of times, that piece of the puzzle is usually good for us, it is the next piece we just have to finish off,” said Price when he qualified fastest.

He set the team up in perfect fashion by qualifying fastest by 1.7s. From pole it meant they would be out of the dust.

“Really pleased for Paul, he keeps paying the bills and [in the past] I keep breaking the cars. Coming from Australia it's hard work and we are ready to hit the 400 now!”

The Baja 500 is an off road race that is a single loop of a course which starts and ends in Ensenada, Baja California, situated on the Pacific Coast of Mexico. This year's event is ten miles longer than the course used in 2023 but of similar design. There are two physical checkpoints along the way with mandated speed limits.