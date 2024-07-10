Supercars will tackle the compact Launceston circuit for the final sprint round ahead of the enduros on August 16-18.

The points will be split over two 132-kilometre races, one each on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be practice sessions on all three days with a first session on the Friday afternoon before 20-minute sessions on Saturday and Sunday mornings, ahead of three-part qualifying sessions.

Supercars will be supported by Michelin Sprint Challenge, Formula Ford, Aussie Racing Cars and Tassie Tin Tops.

This year's event will mark the 55th anniversary of Supercars racing at the historic venue.

“The 55th anniversary of the Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains is a significant milestone for our sport,” said event manager Matthew Gegg.

“We're excited to celebrate the rich history of Supercars at this iconic venue. Fans can expect thrilling

races, as the challenging layout of the circuit always delivers unpredictable outcomes.

“We'll begin proceedings with a visit to Hobart in race week followed by a Thursday afternoon

autograph session in Launceston, to add even more for fans to take in as part of this year's event.”

2024 NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint Track Schedule

FRIDAY 16th AUGUST

8:40-9:05 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Practice 1

9:15-9:35 Formula Ford – Practice 1

10:00-10:20 Tassie Tin Tops – Practice

10:30-10:50 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice

11:00-11:25 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Practice 2

11:50-12:10 Formula Ford – Practice 2

12:20-12:40 Tassie Tin Tops – Qualifying

12:50-13:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying

13:35-14:05 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Qualifying

14:20-15:20 Supercars – Practice 1

15:40-15:55 Formula Ford – Qualifying

SATURDAY 17th AUGUST

8:55-9:15 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 1

9:25-9:45 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1

9:55-10:15 Formula Ford – Race 1

10:25-10:50 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Race 1

11:00-11:20 Supercars – Practice 2

11:45-12:05 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 2

12:15-12:40 Aussie Race Cars – Race 2

12:55-13:35 Supercars – Qualifying Race 17

14:05-14:25 Formula Ford – Race 2

14:35-15:20 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Race 2

16:05 Supercars – Race 17

SUNDAY 18th AUGUST

9:20-9:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

9:50-10:10 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 3

10:20-10:40 Supercars – Practice 3

11:05-11:30 Formula Ford – Race 3

11:40-12:00 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

12:10-12:35 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Race 3

12:50-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying Race 18

14:00-14:20 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 4

15:05 Supercars – Race 18