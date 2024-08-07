There had been ongoing discussions regarding gearboxes for some time, triggered by several G-Force four-speed H-pattern gearbox failures.

Following the fourth round of the season at The Bend it was decided that a more expensive – but potentially more robust – Holinger unit will be allowed as an optional part next season, marking the first proper technical divergence between Trans Am and TA2.

That has prompted a mixed response from competitors from both Trans Am and TA2 given the series has, until this point, been based on a ‘spec' car that was eligible for both.

“We have our steering committee that sits above both Trans Am and TA2 series',” said General Manager Liam Curkpatrick.

“A lot of feedback that came through to us that people were looking for a change.

“We chatted a lot about it with PBR and what options we have, so we decided as of next year that we would introduce the Holinger gearbox. You don't have to take it, it's an optional component.”

That leaves the door open for TA2 teams to still run cars in Trans Am, but Trans Am cars fitted with the Holinger gearbox will not be able to compete in TA2 races.

Curkpatrick added that he's not expecting everyone to immediately take up the Holinger option.

“When people do need a gearbox, they might do it, but they could replace it with another G-Force,” he said.

“The decision was driven by the competitor base, which is why the steering committee is there to take some direction with what the issues are.

“There was an option to something about it and we did it, in conjunction with PBR. [TA2] feels that it is not in a position to do it.”

Speedcafe understands that the agreement between PBR and Trans Am, apart from the supply of control components, will cease at the end of 2024, due to the proposed deviation from the original specification.

That will include the PBR parts truck not attending Trans Am rounds.

“It is disappointing. I'm not sure what level of support will be at the track,” said PBR's Cameron Sendall.

“We will supply to teams whenever they call us. It is sad as I deal with all the teams at the moment, and you get to know the people.”

Why the current gearboxes are breaking could be put down to the competition level which is perhaps slightly higher than for what the cars were designed.

There is talk that some of the Supercars drivers in the Trans Am ranks are pushing as hard as possible to the point of even flat changing.

The question is, will the Holinger be a performance advantage given it is thought to be better suited flat shifting?

“It is hard to debate whether it is performance enhancing,” said Curkpatrick. “You could argue that it is because it will not break. Whether you would be faster is debatable.”