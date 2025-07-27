Golding, in one of six Garry Rogers Motorsport Ford Mustangs, followed his Race 1 win on Saturday with second in Race 2 and a controlled victory in Race 3.

Overnight rain meant a wet track for Race 2. It came under an immediate Safety Car due to a mid-pack multi-car accident.

Elliot Barbour’s Chevrolet Camaro came off worst, punted into the outside wall while several other cars received damage.

The Mustangs of Ben Bargwanna, Nathan Herne, Cameron Laws and John Holinger Mustangs required repairs in the pits while others like Lachlan Evennett were able to continue.

At the race resumption, Golding led from Aaron Love (Marcos Ambrose Motorsport), Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport) and Hazelwood (TFH Racing). The latter was the big mover as he forged ahead to pass Cox, Love and then nailed Golding just before the race went yellow for a second time.

Clay Richards was parked up against the Armco barrier between Turn 3 and Turn 4. With little time left, the race finished behind the safety car.

Cox finished fourth ahead of Adam Garwood, Blake Tracey and James Moffat in seventh after he started at the back of the grid. Behind the 2023 title winner were Jack Smith, Elliott Cleary, Evennett, Grice and Formula Ford graduate Cody Maynes-Rutty.

While the rain had stopped, wet tyres were the choice for the third race. It was a lights-to-flag victory for Golding.

Managing the tyres would be critical to the outcome as the track dried during the longer racer. Golding was never challenged, while Hazelwood went out on under-pressured tyres and struggled in fourth in the early laps.

Once his tyres came up, Hazelwood was able to climb the order and finished just two seconds behind the winner. Third went to Love, who was second over the first two laps, fell as low as fifth, before resurging.

After his DNF earlier, Herne was the biggest mover. He finished fourth ahead of Cox, Moffat, Bargwanna, Jack Smith, Elliott Cleary and Maynes-Rutty. Tracey passed Love on Lap 3 of the 30 that went safety car-free but faded over the last six laps to finish 16th behind Ben Grice, Chase Hoy, Richards, Barbour and Tom Davies.

The next round will be with Supercars at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 11-14.

New Aussie Racing Cars round winner

There was a new round winner in the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series with Caleb Paterson able to take the overall points win ahead of Joel Heinrich and Brandon Madden.

The top eight from Race 2 were reversed for Race 3 with Kent Quinn and Jack Boyd on the front row. After Quinn won the start, Boyd led at the end of the first lap. But he was soon challenged by Heinrich and on Lap 3 there was slight contact between the pair at Turn 1 with saw both spin.

Down the road out of Turn 3, Quinn spun and could not be avoided by Dornan or Quinn’s team mate Paterson. The Heinrich/Boyd contact enabled Kody Garland to grab the lead ahead of Madden while Heinrich recovered quickly to be third.

When Kim Andersen spun at Turn 1 later, the safety car was deployed after which there was a one-lap dash to the flag. Heinrich who grabbed second just prior, took the fight up to Garland. They exchanged the lead a couple of times before Garland took the win.

Their last corner exchange enabled Madden to split them for second while Ryan Reynolds was fourth after he started last. Then followed Mason Harvey, Nathan Williams, Andrew Corish, Diesel Thomas and Boyd. Post race Heinrich was penalised and placed 13th for his contact with Boyd.

Dramas for Garland meant he could not take the start of Race 4. Williams led at the start before challenged by Heinrich and Paterson. The latter took the lead until Heinrich passed him at Turn 9 on the fourth lap and held off Paterson to take the win.

The race was finished prematurely due to Thomas who went into the tyre wall at Turn 4. Madden finished third ahead of Reynolds, Boyd, Harvey, Cody Mckay, Reece Chapman and Dornan.

Round 5 will also be with Supercars at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 11-14.

Radical Cup races in the Sandown rain

First Focus Radical Cup Australia debutant Mason Harvey upstaged title aspirants Cooper Cutts and Peter Paddon to take the overall win in the fourth round.

With Arise Racing, Harvey chased initial Race 3 leader GWR’s Paddon for nine laps before he pulled off a daring overtake at Turn 4. Paddon hit back with an equally bold move at Turn 6. But Harvey wasn’t done and made his next move at the same corner stick.

Third place went to Ruairidh Avern while Cutts could not improve on fourth after a slow start. Dave Allan was fifth and first of the AM drivers, ahead of Stephen Champion. Chris Reindler finished ahead of them but a 5.0s penalty for first lap contact with Jim Hernandez, relegated him to sixth.

The final race was led throughout by Harvey who was handily ahead of Bryce Moore at the finish. Third went to Peter Clare ahead of Avern, Cutts, Terry Knowles and Paddon who had a race to forget. He spun at Turns 1 and 4 on the first lap and had another on the penultimate lap.

The final round will be at The Bend with the Shannons SpeedSeries on September 5-7.