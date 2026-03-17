James Moffat, Tom Davies, and Lachlan Evennett return to the team alongside new signing Jack Smith.

For Moffat, it marks a decade since his first major role with GRM. He made his first start with the team in 2016 as part of its Volvo program in Supercars.

Moffat remained with the team full-time in 2017 and has been a staple of the Trans Am program, winning the 2023 title with GRM.

“James has been a near-constant part of GRM since 2016, Garry always had a lot of time for him,” said GRM director Barry Rogers.

“The way he goes about it, we know he’s an imposing figure on the racetrack, but on the other side his attitude and knowledge around the team is a huge attribute and a help to our young guns and all the crew.

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The upcoming season marks a major change for GRM, with Moffat, Davies, Evennet, and Smith to drive a new-look Chevrolet Camaro fleet.

“Tom and Lachlan coming back for another year, it’s great for both of them to have a consistent environment to build upon,” said Rogers.

“The young talents are what GRM has really been built on, and both of them showed great promise in 2025.

“It’s not easy at the pointy end in Trans Am, there’s a lot of experience in the field, so we’re really excited to get our two younger drivers in that mix.”

The Trans Am Cup Series begins at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour on April 3-5.