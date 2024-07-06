News broke via Wide World of Sports yesterday that Dane's 30 per cent stake in the business have changed hands following her move to the United States this year, where she now works as part of General Motors' motorsport programme.

According to the report, Dane's shares have been bought by Shaw and Partners CEO Earl Evans and Southern Cross Truck Rentals founder and CEO Steve Blackmore.

Speedcafe understands that the report is accurate, however Triple Eight has opted not to make any comment on the matter for the time being.

Confirmation is likely to come soon, though, and could be as soon as next week.

Once confirmed, Triple Eight will have a four-way ownership split led by Tony Quinn and his 40 per cent stake.

Managing director Jamie Whincup owns 30 per cent with the Dane 30 per cent going to Evans and Blackmore.

That means for the first time in Triple Eight's Australian history there would be no ownership stake from the Dane family.

Shaw and Partners and SCTR were both Erebus partners until early this year when they both split with the team amid the Brodie Kostecki saga.

Their shared link to T8 now comes through ex-Erebus driver Will Brown who has continued to enjoy personal backing from both companies.

Both have prominent signage on the Audi that Brown races in GT World Challenge Australia and were also involved in Brown's recent cameo appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing.