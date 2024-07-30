The powerhouse squad is in action with two cars and four drivers at the Ipswich circuit, with regulars Will Brown and Broc Feeney joined by their respective co-drivers Scott Pye and Jamie Whincup.

The test is one of two that T8 will conduct between now and the enduros with another planned on September 2.

What makes this a crucial test is the recent dip in form for T8 which hasn't won a race since the Darwin Triple Crown, and only banked two podiums across the Townsville and Sydney events.

Following Sydney, team manager Mark Dutton said that the team may have waited too long for its first proper in-season test, while Feeney admitted he was looking forward to some testing laps as the team looked for answers to its relative struggles.

There was one small hiccup this morning, though, with Whincup beaching the #88 Camaro at turn 6, which required recovery crews to get back on track.

Triple Eight is joined at QR by both Matt Stone Racing and PremiAir Racing.

MSR is running Cam Hill's Camaro, with enduro co-driver Cameron Crick also cutting 10 laps.

PremiAir has its own young enduro star Cam McLeod at the wheel of the Camaro he will share with Tim Slade at the long-distance races.

Todd Hazelwood is also in attendance, cutting a handful of laps in Reuben Goodall's Super2 entry before turning his attention to coaching youngsters Bradi Owen and Hayden Hume.