Corser won the World Superbike Championship for Ducati and Suzuki in 1996 and 2005 respectively, after Australian and American Superbike championship victories. He also raced a Yamaha YZR-500 in the Grand Prix motorcycle world championship in 1997.

Back on a Yamaha, Corser will ride a two-stroke 1992 Team Roberts Yamaha YZR 500cc, designated the 0WE0 model, at the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

The 0WE0 was introduced in the latter half of 1992, and it helped Roberts Yamaha’s Wayne Rainey to the 1992 Grand Prix motorcycle world championship and his third consecutive title.

Featured Videos

Rainey won the 1992 title after Australian Mick Doohan dominated the first half of the season with five wins over seven rounds. Doohan then had a crash in practice at Round 8 and suffered a double-fracture of his right leg that ruled him out for five races.

The 500cc era of the late 1980s and early 1990s is considered a golden era of grand prix motorcycle racing, with the prototypes able to produce up to 190hp (140kw) with minimal weight.

Other grand prix bikes, Superbikes and riders attending the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will be confirmed at a later date.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.