As the headline category at the third meeting of the year for the AASA-sanctioned Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, there were two races on Saturday at Queensland Raceway's 2 Days of Thunder.

“We've had a really good day. I lost a bit of confidence in qualifying after putting it in the sand trap. The focus was just to get out there, get a clean start in both races, get through Turn 1 and keep my head down,” Haynes said after he came into the round as equal championship points leader.

That was the only glitch, where Haynes lost his then-fastest lap when he spun his Ford Mustang into the Turn 1 gravel trap and caused a red flag situation. He put that behind him to go faster towards the end and secure pole for Race 1.

Haynes led from the outset to win the first race and saw off the challenge from fellow front row starter Tom Hayman (Mustang) in the early laps. Hayman looked secure in second until Turn 6 on the penultimate lap when he had a vibration and lost drive with a broken gearbox.

That allowed Chev Camaro drivers Brad Gartner and Jarrod Hughes to secure second and third with Graham Cheney (Camaro) next. Jason Pryde was next in his Camaro, just in front of the Mustangs piloted by Josh Thomas and Des Collier, and Connor Roberts (Dodge Challenger).

The race ran without a safety car, despite several cars off at Turn 4 on the opening lap. Mark Bailey (Camaro) had contact with the back of Mark Crutcher's Mustang and spun it. The incident also caught out Wright, Thomas and Hayden Jackson who had to pit to address panel damage.

The second race was called a lap early after Danny Reidy bunkered his Camaro at Turn 1 on Lap 11. Haynes again showed the way through to a 1.2s victory over Gartner. Cheney was able to take third off Hughes on the first lap and held off his young teammate as Wright chased them to the flag.

From 16th at the start, Crutcher forged his way to sixth ahead of Pryde and Bailey who started last after he was penalised for the Race 1 incident. He finished ahead of John Holinger (Camaro), Roberts, Jackson and Collier.

TA2 Muscle Cars are set for another two races on Sunday, at 12:15pm for 12 laps and 3:48 pm for the 18-lap finale.