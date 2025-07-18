Created by Pirtek as a fundraising program for Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, the annual ‘Super Raffle’ has become regarded as one of the best fan-focused activations in world sports and an annual ‘must do’ for sports fans.

The winner and a guest will be treated to a ‘Willy Wonka-type’ experience at Australia’s Great Race with one of the highlights actually waving the green flag to start the event.

As well controlling the start of the race, first prize also includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally the winner and their guest will receive an exclusive VIP after hours tour of the National Motor Racing Museum and $A250 gift shop voucher, a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with the Race Director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

Fans can buy their AUD $20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Pirtek CEO, Mark Devitt, said his team looked forward to welcoming the fifth winners of the Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Motorsport Prize at Mt Panorama.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

“It has been fantastic to see the success of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize and for us to reach a five-year milestone,” said Devitt.

“I think the fans thought this concept was too good to be true when it was first launched, but the reaction and experiences of the four previous winners has been well documented.

“Now we actually have fans asking us when the raffle is going to be launched each year so hopefully we can have another record-breaking year when it comes to funds for Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Unit.

“We have to thank all our partners who have been enthusiastic contributors from day one and really made our winners feel special each year.”

The prize has been made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

On top of all the items listed, there will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2026 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of choice.

The winner will be announced on Monday 15th September 2025 at Pirtek’s Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

* The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of PIRTEK.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

2025 BATHURST 1000 PRIZE

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Winner waves the starter’s flag for the Repco Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

3-day Supercars Paddock Club tickets (Friday to Sunday)

Meet the race winners in PIRTEK Victory lane

Exclusive meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and VIP Tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and the podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Museum at Mt Panorama

$250 to spend in the National Motor Museum gift shop

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate memento of the whole experience

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two PIRTEK merchandise packs

Second prize

2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand with 2 x Corporate Paddock Club tickets; 2 x course car rides; 2 x grid walks; PIRTEK Racing Merchandise pack

Third prize

2 x General Admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand; PIRTEK Racing Merchandise pack