In his Isuzu D-MAX, Borg narrowly won Race 1 of the Tyrepower SuperUtes Series from Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) and Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) and Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger).

At the start, Borg led while Brewczynski and Wanzek were half a car’s length apart as Crick tried to squeeze between them, only the gap was not wide enough for his Ranger.

Behind them, Adrian Cottrell (Holden Colorado) had contact with Craig Woods, which spun his Hilux. Cottrell bounced off Woods’ teammate Ben Walsh before Cottrell had further contact with David Casey (Triton).

Featured Videos

The damaged Colorado caused the rest of the field to check up as they ran over the crest on Mountain Straight, none more so than Ryal Harris in his Mazda BT-50.

Forced to start rear of grid after a qualifying penalty, Harris went in the wall to avoid the traffic jam.

Both Cotterill and Harris were able to continue back to the pits with the former able to resume after a front tyre change.

The safety car was a quick one after which the front four ran together for the remainder. Fifth spot went to Borg’s teammate Adam Marjoram in front of David Sieders (BT-50), Jimmy Vernon (Triton), Ryan How (Ranger), Walsh and 10th placed Holly Espray.

At Mt Panorama, the SuperUtes will have two races on Saturday before the fourth and last of Round 4 on Sunday morning.