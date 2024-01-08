With Allmendinger returning to full-time Xfinity Series competition this year, he and the New Zealander will be team-mates at Kaulig Racing for those 33 races.

Van Gisbergen is signed to Trackhouse Racing but has been placed at Kaulig given a full season in Xfinity, the second tier of NASCAR, is considered the best way for him to learn the stock car craft.

The three-time Supercars champion has identified superspeedways as his biggest challenge in 2024 but, in Allmendinger, he has a team-mate who has already gone through the task of learning ovals from a road course background.

The Californian was once a Champ Car driver, with all five of his wins in that category coming on road course/street circuits in 2006 after a mid-year switch to Forsythe Racing.

Now established in NASCAR, his three Cup Series race wins may have all come on road courses but has finished as high as second on ovals – and third in the Daytona 500 on two occasions – while scoring victories on left-turn-only tracks in Xfinity.

“Hopefully he’s open with it and open to giving me advice,” said van Gisbergen shortly after his Kaulig deal was announced.

“He’s a super-strong benchmark as a team-mate, you know, to compare myself against but [also] to learn off.

“I’m excited. We’re in some good equipment.

“Going up to Kaulig and meeting everyone there and seeing all the Chevys lined up, it was pretty impressive, so I’m excited to drive with them and learn off him, and try and push each other to the front.”

Kaulig will field a three-pronged attack on the 2024 Xfinity Series, with van Gisbergen in the #97 Camaro, Allmendinger in Car #16, and another new arrival to the team in Josh Williams in Car #11.

“I haven’t met Josh yet but I Googled him the other day and saw what his headline was for next year and what he did with one of the races,” said SVG.

“He looks like an awesome character and, you know, brought a lot of real personality.

“So, he’s someone I’ll look forward to working with and meeting him and understanding his views on racing.

“Hopefully we can help each other to be better and push the team towards the front.”

Van Gisbergen’s 2024 programme is now up to 41 races, with the three-time Bathurst 1000 winner forced to also race in ARCA in the hours before he is due for his first Xfinity start at Daytona as part of his eligibility requirements.

Allmendinger will also be pulling double duty that weekend, although his other race will be the Cup Series affair in what will be a part-time run in the top tier in 2024.

Both the ARCA and Xfinity races take place on Saturday, February 17 (local time).